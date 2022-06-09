MML Investors Services LLC Sells 2,059 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 29,133 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 495,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,248,000 after purchasing an additional 152,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,468,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.11. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $49.42 and a 12 month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.