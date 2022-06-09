Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $320.03

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 320.03 ($4.01) and traded as low as GBX 317.50 ($3.98). Morgan Advanced Materials shares last traded at GBX 325 ($4.07), with a volume of 572,409 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.39) target price on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Advanced Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 433 ($5.43).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 299.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 320.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £921.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65.

In related news, insider Peter Turner sold 56,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($3.92), for a total value of £176,056.24 ($220,621.85).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile (LON:MGAM)

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

