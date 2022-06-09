Morgan Stanley Analysts Give easyJet (LON:EZJ) a GBX 800 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 800 ($10.03) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EZJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.40) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.88) target price on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.14) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.03) target price on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.21) price target on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 698.27 ($8.75).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 478.50 ($6.00) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,005.50 ($12.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 530.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 560.57.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

