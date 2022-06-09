Morgan Stanley Cuts American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target to $34.50

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $34.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded American Assets Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.63.

NYSE AAT opened at $31.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.89. American Assets Trust has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 7,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $260,423.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.21 per share, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,026,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,357,254.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 98,049 shares of company stock worth $3,289,354 in the last ninety days. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 289.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,847,000 after buying an additional 491,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $18,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,638,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,725,000 after buying an additional 378,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,526,000 after buying an additional 339,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,379,000 after buying an additional 259,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

