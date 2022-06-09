Morgan Stanley Trims ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Target Price to $118.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COP. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.04.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $121.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.91. The company has a market capitalization of $157.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

