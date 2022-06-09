Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Seeyond

Seeyond lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.36.

MSI traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $217.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,723. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.24 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.46. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

