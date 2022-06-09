Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 38,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 39,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

A number of research firms have commented on MYO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Myomo from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Myomo ( NYSEAMERICAN:MYO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 74.05% and a negative net margin of 66.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Myomo, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYO. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myomo by 2.5% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 617,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myomo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 17,856 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myomo by 11.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Myomo by 91,945.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 98,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Myomo by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

