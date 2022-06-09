Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 38,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 39,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.
A number of research firms have commented on MYO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Myomo from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.07.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYO. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myomo by 2.5% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 617,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myomo by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 17,856 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myomo by 11.0% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Myomo by 91,945.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 98,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Myomo by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Myomo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)
Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.
