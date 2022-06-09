Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Director Daniel K. Spiegelman Sells 6,424 Shares

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $123,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.17 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 209.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

