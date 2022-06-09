National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.91

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.91 and traded as high as $11.08. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 121,921 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91.
National Australia Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NABZY)
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
