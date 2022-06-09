nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.30–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $401.00 million-$403.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.78 million.nCino also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.09–$0.08 EPS.

Shares of NCNO traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.55. 6,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,607. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $23.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of nCino to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nCino has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.78.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $425,348.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,182,750.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,542,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,661.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,487 shares of company stock valued at $7,333,455. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after acquiring an additional 564,654 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,771,000 after acquiring an additional 280,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,841,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of nCino by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of nCino by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 845,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after buying an additional 212,594 shares during the period.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

