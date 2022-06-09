Neblio Reaches One Day Volume of $15,847.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and $15,847.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00025914 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012978 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004455 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,225,625 coins and its circulating supply is 19,148,966 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.