NeoGames (NGMS) and The Competition Critical Analysis

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare NeoGames to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.4% of NeoGames shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NeoGames and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGames 0 0 2 0 3.00 NeoGames Competitors 73 274 384 10 2.45

NeoGames currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.76%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 51.64%. Given NeoGames’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NeoGames is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeoGames and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGames $50.46 million $4.65 million -1,536.00 NeoGames Competitors $996.05 million -$74.95 million 50.58

NeoGames’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NeoGames. NeoGames is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares NeoGames and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGames -0.38% 9.83% 5.46% NeoGames Competitors -2,737.81% -1.13% -206.04%

Risk and Volatility

NeoGames has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoGames’ competitors have a beta of -0.33, meaning that their average stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeoGames beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About NeoGames (Get Rating)

NeoGames S.A. provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

