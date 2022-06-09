Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.24

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 8305 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The stock has a market cap of C$29.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.44. The company has a current ratio of 110.95, a quick ratio of 23.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neptune Digital Assets Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dario Meli bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 663,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$298,747.80. Insiders acquired 144,000 shares of company stock worth $63,120 in the last 90 days.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It invests in digital asset ecosystem, including Bitcoin mining, staking cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, yield farming, and liquidity mining, as well as operates blockchain nodes and other associated blockchain technology projects.

