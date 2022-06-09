Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Pivotal Research lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DZ Bank cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.08.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $10.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,905,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,061,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $85.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.73.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Netflix by 23.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $307,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 643 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

