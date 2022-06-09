NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Trading Up 15.2%

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC – Get Rating) shares traded up 15.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.14. 101,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 121,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies from $5.75 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded NeuroOne Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 million and a PE ratio of -1.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 239,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 22,159 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

