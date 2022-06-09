New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of New Found Gold stock opened at 5.71 on Monday. New Found Gold has a one year low of 5.11 and a one year high of 10.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Found Gold stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

