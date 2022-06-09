New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. Buys 6,800 Shares of Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUXGet Rating) insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. bought 6,800 shares of New Pacific Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,777.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,795,210 shares in the company, valued at C$42,510,457.46.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 27th, Silvercorp Metals Inc. purchased 7,400 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,230.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 25th, Silvercorp Metals Inc. purchased 19,200 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,840.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 17th, Silvercorp Metals Inc. purchased 48,500 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,347.05.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.50.

About New Pacific Metals (Get Rating)

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

