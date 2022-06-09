New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.38–$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.00 million-$214.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.34 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.37–$0.31 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.09.

NEWR traded down $2.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 658,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,621. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.41. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $1,983,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 4,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $327,353.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,681.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,752 shares of company stock worth $8,441,832 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,973,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,645,000 after buying an additional 49,388 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,991,000 after buying an additional 25,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 71.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 282.4% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 514.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 22,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

