NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) traded down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.56. 7,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,067,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.43.
NextDecade Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEXT)
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
