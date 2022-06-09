NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) traded down 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.56. 7,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,067,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextDecade during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in NextDecade by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NextDecade by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

