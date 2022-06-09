Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) to Issue GBX 1 Dividend

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NEXS opened at GBX 180.01 ($2.26) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 201.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 211.44. Nexus Infrastructure has a twelve month low of GBX 180 ($2.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 250 ($3.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £81.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91.

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

