NFT Alley Price Hits $0.0211 on Exchanges (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (ALLEY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $10,916.89 and $62,009.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Alley coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT Alley alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00230900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.31 or 0.00403023 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00030415 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Alley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Alley and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.