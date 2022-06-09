NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,634 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $1,841,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.59.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $122.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.66. The company has a market capitalization of $192.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

