NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,310 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 247,867 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of NIKE worth $190,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $120.51. 33,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,665,694. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.66. The company has a market cap of $189.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

