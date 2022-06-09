Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.76.

Several analysts have commented on NOAH shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

NOAH traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $18.42. 128,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,916. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. Noah has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $49.88.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 30.16%. Equities analysts expect that Noah will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Noah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 23,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,383,000 after acquiring an additional 41,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

