Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Receives $49.76 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.76.

NOAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NOAH traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 128,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,916. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.00. Noah has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $49.88.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $125.52 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 30.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noah will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Noah by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Noah by 7.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Noah by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 27,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Noah by 8.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Noah by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

