Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Trading Down 10.2%

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Rating) traded down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $28.95. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from SEK 625 to SEK 525 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.84.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, content, and events for broadcasters, distributors, and other organizations.

