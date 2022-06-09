Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $388.92 Million

Equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) will report sales of $388.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $327.00 million and the highest is $503.00 million. Northern Oil and Gas posted sales of $225.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Northern Oil and Gas.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 1,021.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NOG traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.01. 1,346,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,484. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.17. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.34%.

About Northern Oil and Gas (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.