Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,399 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.50% of Northrop Grumman worth $300,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC stock opened at $472.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $459.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.18.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

