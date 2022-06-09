Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Now Covered by Susquehanna

Equities research analysts at Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NCLH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.47. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,545.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after buying an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,993,000 after buying an additional 81,748 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

