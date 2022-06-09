NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.54.

Several research firms recently commented on NOV. Citigroup lowered NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,431.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in NOV by 36.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in NOV by 35.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NOV by 273.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 27,348 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in NOV by 23.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,634. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.89. NOV has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.06.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. On average, analysts forecast that NOV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.67%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

