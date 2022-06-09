Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after acquiring an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after acquiring an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,871,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $87.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

