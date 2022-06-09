Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.60.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $46.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.04%.

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $1,122,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,509,693.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 5,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $275,972.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,692.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,285,827 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after buying an additional 4,959,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 30,340 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,638,000 after purchasing an additional 264,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,670,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,887,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,869,000 after purchasing an additional 72,030 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.