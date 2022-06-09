Ocean Reserves Lp Old Sells 94,583 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Stock

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) major shareholder Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 94,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $962,854.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,999,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,051,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ocean Reserves Lp Old also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Archrock alerts:

On Monday, June 6th, Ocean Reserves Lp Old sold 65,519 shares of Archrock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $662,397.09.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Archrock had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 341.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Archrock (Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.