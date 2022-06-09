Oddz Price Hits $0.0429 on Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last seven days, Oddz has traded up 26% against the US dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $735,780.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $96.43 or 0.00319836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.00437527 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030706 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

