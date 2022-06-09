Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OPI. B. Riley cut their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

OPI stock opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.17. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $31.69.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $147.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.12 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust (Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

