Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.48

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.48 and traded as high as $24.94. Old Point Financial shares last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 1,110 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49. The company has a market cap of $129.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 69,609 shares of Old Point Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,676.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 625,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,868,743.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 69,974 shares of company stock worth $1,775,996 over the last 90 days. 16.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPOF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 36.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in Old Point Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.57% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

