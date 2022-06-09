Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Holdings Cut by Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC trimmed its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,371 shares during the period. Olin comprises about 12.9% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC owned about 0.45% of Olin worth $41,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Olin by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Olin by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

