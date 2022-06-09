Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OLLI. Bank of America raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Shares of OLLI stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,280,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,118. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.89. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $95.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 35,620 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 89,281 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

