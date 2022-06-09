Omni (OMNI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, Omni has traded flat against the dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be bought for about $2.68 or 0.00008902 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000265 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00017967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00202949 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006962 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000810 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,350 coins and its circulating supply is 563,034 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.