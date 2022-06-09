OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Steven J. Heyer Sells 1,059 Shares

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Heyer sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.59, for a total value of $10,155.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,160,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,125,435.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $12.51.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $87.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

