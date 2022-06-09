Ontology Market Capitalization Tops $260.82 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last week, Ontology has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $260.82 million and approximately $21.76 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000989 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00080769 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00016876 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000290 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00039346 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

