OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. OptimumBank has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $7.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 48.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in OptimumBank by 7.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in OptimumBank in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in OptimumBank in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

About OptimumBank (Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

