O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 205.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $624.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $657.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $665.67. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $526.08 and a 1 year high of $748.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

