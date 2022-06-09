Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Shares Down 1.3%

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.46. 58,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 81,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Orkla ASA from 76.00 to 73.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Orkla ASA’s payout ratio is 40.74%.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

