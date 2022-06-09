Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.7% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 45,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 110,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,101. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.52. The company has a market capitalization of $264.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock valued at $75,018,019. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Citigroup upped their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

