Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Purchases 100 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Waste Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after acquiring an additional 239,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 184.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter worth $4,747,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 7.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 273,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,932 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.57.

WM stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,658. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.97 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The company has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.48 and a 200 day moving average of $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

