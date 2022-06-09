Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 3,800 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in Comcast by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 116,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $42.73. The company had a trading volume of 651,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,017,196. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $193.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

