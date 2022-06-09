Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $481.93 million.

NASDAQ OFIX traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 80,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.85 million, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 0.97. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $106.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.70 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OFIX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

