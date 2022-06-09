Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.72 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72, Briefing.com reports. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $91.88 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day moving average is $91.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $15,889,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $6,281,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after buying an additional 64,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.14.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.