Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.60-10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.285-1.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.60-$10.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.14.

Shares of OXM stock traded up $5.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.01. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 28.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

